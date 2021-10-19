Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $394,682,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $89,134,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

