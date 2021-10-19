Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,140,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 15,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. 75,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,996. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

