Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz Purchases 10,000 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bryan Ganz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Bryan Ganz acquired 11,905 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,005.00.

OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $446.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYRN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

