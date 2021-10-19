C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,445 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 309,284 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.