C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,565 Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.