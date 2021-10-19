C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,863.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 139,147 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth $53,246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after buying an additional 317,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

