C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $69,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of WD opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

