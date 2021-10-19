C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,320 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,634 shares of company stock worth $10,901,470. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

