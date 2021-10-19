C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 225 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

