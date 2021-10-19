C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 623 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 311.2% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 112,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 228.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $148.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.87 and its 200 day moving average is $188.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.