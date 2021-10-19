Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,502 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Discovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

