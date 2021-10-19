Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

