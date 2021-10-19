Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 436.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 159.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

