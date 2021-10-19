Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 953.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 101,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $310.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.48 and a 200 day moving average of $297.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $5,203,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

