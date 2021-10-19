CaixaBank’s (CAIXY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

CAIXY stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

