California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,335 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Alleghany worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alleghany by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 35.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 2.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alleghany by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany stock opened at $652.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $653.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $537.82 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.