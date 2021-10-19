California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

CUBE stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

