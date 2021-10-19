California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.05 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $22,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $177.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

