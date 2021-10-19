California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.16 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,258 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

