California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Floor & Decor worth $23,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 480,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $41,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,100 shares of company stock valued at $47,612,766. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.