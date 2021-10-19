California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,925 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of The Middleby worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 38.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Middleby by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Middleby by 29.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $175.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

