Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.24. 20,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

