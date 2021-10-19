Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $159.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

