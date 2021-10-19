Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $32.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 87,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,954. Camtek has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

