Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.640-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.78.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 924,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.