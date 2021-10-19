Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given a C$175.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$144.41.

TSE:CNR opened at C$153.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.58. The firm has a market cap of C$108.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.13. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

