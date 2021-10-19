Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given a C$98.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) received a C$98.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$116.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.73.

TSE:CP traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 470,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$175.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$78.36 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock has a market cap of C$60.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2714253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

