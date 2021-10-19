Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given a C$98.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) received a C$98.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$116.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.73.
TSE:CP traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 470,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$175.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$78.36 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock has a market cap of C$60.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
