Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAJ. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Canon has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canon will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 333,303.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 753,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Canon by 611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 198,815 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Canon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 151,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Canon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 116,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

