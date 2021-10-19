Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,446 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 249,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:CMO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. Research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

