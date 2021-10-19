Carbon Market Capitalization Reaches $3.44 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $67,572.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00065935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00071001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00102034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,223.91 or 0.99953843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.80 or 0.06081345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022261 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

