Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

