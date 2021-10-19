Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Update

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 342,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 325,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 73,227 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSII. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

