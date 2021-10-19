CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.92 and last traded at $75.77. 25,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 631,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -415.61 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $140,000.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

