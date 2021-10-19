Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Update

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,700 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 635,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.25.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $216.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $119.68 and a one year high of $218.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

