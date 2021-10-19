Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $925.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Catalent reported sales of $845.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $61,838.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,334 shares of company stock valued at $29,916,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 78.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.3% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $133.22. 595,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,117. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.31.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

