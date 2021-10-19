CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

CatchMark Timber Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 174.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -317.6%.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.33 million, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 109.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.