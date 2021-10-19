CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.33 million, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,861,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.