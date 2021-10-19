Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Update

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE CDR traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. 70,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,445. The firm has a market cap of $297.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

