Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNTA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

CNTA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

