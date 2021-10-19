ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Update

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 529,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,228. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $804.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

