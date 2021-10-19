ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.73.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of CHPT opened at $19.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,714,451 shares of company stock worth $39,657,705. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 130,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 77,882 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.