Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CMPI stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

