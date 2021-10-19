China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 350,300 shares. Currently, 21.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 759,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

COE stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of -0.73.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $89.79 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in China Online Education Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in China Online Education Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

