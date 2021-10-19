China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.06

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 1545293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy Company Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.