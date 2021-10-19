Chubb (NYSE:CB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.11.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $177.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.31. Chubb has a twelve month low of $116.82 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

