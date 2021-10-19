CIBC Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.60

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.88.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 0.82. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

