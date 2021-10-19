CIBC Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$15.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NYSE VET opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

