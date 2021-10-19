Citigroup Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $203.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $193.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $204.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

