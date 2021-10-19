Citigroup Inc. Buys New Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $4,505,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22.
Several research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.
In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.