Citigroup Inc. Buys New Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $4,505,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

