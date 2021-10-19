Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 617.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

